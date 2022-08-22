Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Dogs get tears of joy when reuniting with owners, study says

To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard...
To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard test.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Man’s best friend may be more like man than we realized.

New research from Japanese scientists suggests a dog’s eyes may well up with tears of happiness when reunited with its owner after an absence.

Dogs, like humans, have ducts that produce tears to keep their eyes clean and healthy. But tears in dogs hadn’t been linked with emotion before this study.

To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard test.

It involved a paper strip placed inside the eyelids of the dogs for a minute before and after they were reunited with their owners after 5-7 hours of separation.

They did the same test when dogs were reintroduced to people they knew, but the number of tears only increased during reunions with their owners.

The study was published Monday in the journal, “Current Biology.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
American Airlines Planes
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

Latest News

Police said they initially responded to a call at 11:40 a.m. Sunday involving a custody...
6-year-old girl, dad dead in suspected murder-suicide following custody dispute, police say
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he...
Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted
Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. At least one...
Atlanta police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park requiring masks in buildings