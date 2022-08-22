Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Crescent Halls timeline update

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new target date for people to move back into Crescent Halls.

The 105-unit affordable housing high rise is being renovated.

The building’s age caused problems and delayed the plans.

The goal now is to have people start moving in by December and be at full capacity by the end of January 2023.

“We were hopeful for August, September, but COVID kind of set back supply orders and manpower for different companies,” TerAna Banks said Monday, August 22.

There is a long waitlist to into Crescent Halls. You can still sign up, but it may take about a year to make it to the top.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

