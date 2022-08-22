Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week.

According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up.

The average price in Virginia as of Monday, August 22, is $3.69.

You’ll pay a little less in and around Charlottesville: The average for a gallon of regular is around $3.63.

