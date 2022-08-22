AEA pushing for COVID-19 sick leave days for ACPS teachers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Education Association is pushing Albemarle County Public Schools for COVID-19 sick leave. Currently, county teachers are going into the new school year without those extra days.

AEA says its teachers and staff will have to use their own sick days if they test positive for COVID-19. In previous years, ACPS offered up to 10 days of COVID-19 leave. The association objects to this change, but ACPS says it is necessary.

“The main driver for the decision not to continue the additional COVID leave was the sense that we were transitioning, with respect to the virus in Albemarle County, from a pandemic to an endemic phase,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Monday, August 22.

Giaramita says only a small number of employees used COVID-19 leave.

“We’re not in a high-risk transmission period that we were for a good part of the last two years and our policies adjust accordingly so that if you have COVID, the sick leave that’s available to you, is the same as if you had the flu or another illness,” he said.

ACPS employees accumulate one day of sick leave per month. AEA says this won’t be enough for some, and is asking people to contact their School Board member.

“If we’re talking about a new employee who hasn’t an accumulated sick leave and they don’t participate in the sick bank, then they might be facing a situation where they quarantine at home or they recover are home and they’re not paid for that time,” Giaramita said.

Meanwhile, Charlottesville City Schools offers seven days of COVID-19 leave, as well as regular sick leave per contract year for full and part-time staff.

