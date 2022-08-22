ACPS trying out ALICE safety training for the school year

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is starting the rollout process of a new safety training in case of an active shooter.

Baker Butler Elementary School is the pilot school testing out ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training.

The school held an interactive program Monday, August 22.

Principal Seth Kennard says he did the training at his previous school district, which is why his school is the first to undergo this process.

“While situations we practice for that we hope you never have to use, it’s also life skill. So if there’s a dangerous event, we really want our students to feel empowered to get away from that. And if they can’t get away from it, have some options,” the principal said. “We’re honestly just teaching our students to follow their teachers’ directions, and the teachers now have many different choices.”

More school officials will start receiving training in November, so the rest of the district can go through it.

