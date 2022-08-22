Advertise With Us
Back On Track
3 Charlottesville companies on Inc. 5000 list

Charlottesville
Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Charlottesville-area companies are on the Inc. 5,000 list of fastest-growing private U.S. companies.

They are Anchor Health Properties (3,003), TradeCentric (3,982), and WillowTree (3,044).

“It’s wonderful recognition for all the work that our teams puts in day in and day out, particularly in challenging economic conditions and this time in the world. I think what’s really great about it is that it’s a hard recommendation to achieve,” Anchor Health Properties CEO Ben Ochs said.

The full list of companies can be found here.

