Washington Park invasive plant cleanup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers are working to help remove invasive plants from the Washington Park trail system, improving the conditions for native vegetation to grow.

Valerie Brown is a PVCC student looking to create positive environmental change.

Brown says she was inspired by her biology professor who was part of the civic engagement sector.

“We were just talking about some ways that you could be like civically engaged and help out the Piedmont ecosystem. We had to write a little paper on it and I was like, ‘Oh, I could do an invasive species cleanup,’” Brown said.

Now, Brown is going beyond the paper and helping clean up Booker T. Washington Park.

“We have a lot of Tree of Heaven. English Ivy is another big one, it’ll like choke out trees. There are a few different types of berries that we have, too,” Brown said. “Invasive plants will grow over the natural, native plants so they don’t get enough sunlight. If you see them like, wrapped around trees, they’re absorbing the nutrients from the trees so then the tree doesn’t have enough nutrients and it can really hurt the it.”

“Importance for wildlife is paramount. They need a good quality habitat and native vegetation,” Steven Gaines, an urban forester, said.

Gaines says that fall is the ideal time of year to do this work, and he also shared that they will be doing one invasive volunteer work day each month.

“Our habitat and the values that it provides for wildlife is diminishing very rapidly, so as far as creating quality wildlife habitat, invasive species have to be a consideration,” Gaines said.

Parks and Rec’ will continue to announce more of these workshops and educational opportunities in the future.

