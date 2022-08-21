WAHS receives its 15th National Guard Cup

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The athletic programs at Western Albemarle High School are bringing home more awards.

WAHS Warriors have received the National Guard Cup for the fifteenth time.

“It’s a tremendous culture at Western Albemarle, both athletically and academically. Our community values both,” WAHS Athletic Director Steve Heon said.

“Our kids know that when they go into classrooms with their students first that they should be taking their academics as seriously as they’re taking their athletics,” Varsity Field Hockey Coach Krissi Dawson said. “They kind of have this perseverance, resilience that they get from playing athletics. They may say, ‘I didn’t do as well. I’ll come in during the Warrior Period. I’ll come in during the study, follow up work with that teacher.’ One-on-one to kind of improve.”

Coach Dawson says it is the same mentality on the field.

“‘I didn’t get that shot in that game like I want it to. I’m going to talk to my coaches. I’m going to stay after practice. I’m going to come on my off days. Just keep working at it,’” she said.

Heon says receiving the National Guard Cup so many times shows the high school’s system is working.

“The results show that our programs and our academic side of the house do extremely well,” he said.

