UVA School of Education provides parents with school transition tips

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Transitioning to a different grade level can be tricky for some students.

Researchers at the University of Virginia examined children from pre-kindergarten to the fourth grade. Each child was either from low-income communities, communities of color, or were dual-language learning.

Researchers believe what makes school transitions more difficult is the structure of the day, which can be completely different depending on grade level.

Additionally, many prekindergarten students grow strong attachments to their teachers.

“So any opportunity that the school offers to allow your child to come in and meet the teacher, see the new environment, get a sense of what the routines are going to be like, get a sense of who the people are, help,” Jenny Vitiello with the UVA School of Education said.

Researchers say even if children had struggled with the initial transition, they can be resilient and mesh well with their peers and teachers by the end of the year.

