Thousands come out to RVA’s Duck Race on Brown’s Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The quack came back! A Richmond favorite returned to Brown’s Island Saturday and thousands turned out for this year’s RVA Duck Race.

The Autism Society of Central Virginia hosted the first race in a decade.

15,000 ducks were purchased to fill the James River Saturday afternoon.

Renee Wilson’s duck was the first-place winner.he won $10,000

Some of the other top prizes up for grabs in this year’s race included a VIP Flying Squirrels experience, a $500 Wawa gift card and tickets to King’s Dominion.

“We’re so excited this event has created such incredible awareness as well as promoted inclusion and acceptance and understanding with individuals with autism and other disabilities,” said Ann Flippin, Executive Director of the Autism Society of Central Virginia. “We want to bring the community together and really celebrate the uniqueness and differences in everyone together.”

This year the event also featured a brand new festival of inclusion in an effort to include those with autism and other developmental disabilities.

