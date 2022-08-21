Increasing Shower and Thunderstorm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The risk for showers, downpours and thunderstorms will increase today and Monday. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out. A damaging wind gust or localized flooding is possible.

Temperatures will be a little below average through the start of the new work and school week. Overall, no signs of a heat wave to end the month of August.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms forming. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday night: Scattered shower and thunderstorm, mainly during the evening. Lows upper 60s. Patchy fog.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers, downpours, and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Only a sparse shower/storm chance. Most areas will be dry. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm currently. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

