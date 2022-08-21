Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

‘I Love Nelson’ event set for Sept. 10

On Saturday, September 10, the Nelson Community Wellness Alliance will be hosting the “I Love Nelson” Kids Day event.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson Community Wellness Alliance will be hosting the “I Love Nelson” Kids Day event Saturday, September 10.

Blue Ridge Medical Center and the Health Department will also be in attendance.

Vaccines, smoking cessation needs, cribs, car seats, and much more will be available for families who qualify.

“We know that the past couple of school years have been difficult, and sometimes these families might be struggling to make sure that their kids have the supplies they need or other things as their kids are starting school. We just want to make sure that the families have what they need so that they can live the life that they want,” NCWA President Stephanie Martin said.

ReadyKids and the alliance will also have products for children and young adults.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
The trailer shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses...
Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River

Latest News

Western Albemarle High School (FILE)
WAHS receives its 15th National Guard Cup
washington park
Washington Park invasive plant cleanup
The RVA Duck Race sold over 15,000 ducks to race along the James.
Thousands come out to RVA’s Duck Race on Brown’s Island
2022-2023 Back to School Bash fills the Ting Pavilion
Back to School Bash fills the Ting Pavilion