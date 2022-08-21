‘I Love Nelson’ event set for Sept. 10

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson Community Wellness Alliance will be hosting the “I Love Nelson” Kids Day event Saturday, September 10.

Blue Ridge Medical Center and the Health Department will also be in attendance.

Vaccines, smoking cessation needs, cribs, car seats, and much more will be available for families who qualify.

“We know that the past couple of school years have been difficult, and sometimes these families might be struggling to make sure that their kids have the supplies they need or other things as their kids are starting school. We just want to make sure that the families have what they need so that they can live the life that they want,” NCWA President Stephanie Martin said.

ReadyKids and the alliance will also have products for children and young adults.

