Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area.

The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high.

“If you suddenly find yourself short and need food for your family, we’re there,” Miette Michie with EFN said.

While EFN does not see itself as a long-term solution, it is an immediate solution for anyone in need.

