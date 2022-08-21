BGCCV holds 2nd annual Back To School Bash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is helping families get ready for school.

The organization held its second annual Back To School Bash Sunday, August 21. More than 150 families showed up, despite the rain.

“There’s always a need. Everyone needs help. You may not think you do, but everyone needs help at some point in their life and what better way to help people then send them back to schools with school supplies,” Director Nick Feggans said.

Sunday’s event was a partnership between the Charlottesville Alliance for Black Male Achievement and other groups, and offered more than just school supplies.

“We’re getting into about 120 different haircuts just inside of like just the past hour, which is kind of crazy,” 100 Black Men of Central Virginia President Daniel Fairley said. “It’s been a really amazing event so far.”

Fairley says the idea came to him while getting a haircut.

“Everyone wants to look fresh and look nice when they go back to school,” he said. “We have about 10 to 12 barbers that are here right now that are just giving out and volunteering their time for back to school haircuts.”

Fairley wants to get students ready and excited to go back to school.

“It’s been a couple of rough years with the pandemic and with COVID, and we want to make sure that they’re coming back into the classroom ready and excited. This is going to be their first year fully in-person,” he said. “We want them to look at themselves in the mirror and believe in themselves.”

Feggans hopes to use this event to support students and families.

“The kids are loving the the bookbag, they’re loving the Fruity Pebble pancakes, they’re loving the barbers that we have, they’re loving the skating. It’s just an amazing event,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.