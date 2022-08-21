Back to School Bash fills the Ting Pavilion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids and parents from the Charlottesville community filled the Ting Pavilion for the 9th annual Back to School Bash to get school supplies and book bags to be ready for the new school year.

“I don’t want any child to go to school the first day and not have all they need,” Alvin Edwards, convener of the event said. “I want to make sure that we make sure that all children are on a level playing field.”

The community came together to provide school supplies and around 1,400 book bags.

“We have partners like Sinclair and the University of Virginia. We have the city of Charlottesville and we have Albemarle County. We had all of them participate to make this happen,” Edwards said. “We have about 30 vendors and anything that has to do with a child or that affects a child’s life, they’re all here.”

The event not only helped kids get ready for school, but provided them with some fun as well.

“We got to take photos with the princess and enjoy the time and listen to music,” Karmara Anderson said.

“It’s a lot of people here, but it’s really fun, we’ve gone through every single station here,” Kayley Beson said.

