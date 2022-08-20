Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast

This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential...
This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential Tropical Cyclone Four.(NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A potential tropical storm is heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area, and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.

That area includes the Mexican border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

The disturbance was moving northwest at 13 mph ( 20 kph), and could become a tropical storm before hitting land late Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River
American Airlines Planes
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO

Latest News

A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
At least 20 people were killed after gunmen storm upscale hotel in Somalia, according to police.
Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead
'Record-breaking performance from Cavalier Aquatics swim team at 2022 Junior National...
'Record-breaking performance from Cavalier Aquatics swim team at 2022 Junior National Championship
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home