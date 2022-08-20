Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at Las Vegas apartment complex

Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex(Eric Frazier / FOX5)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in an apartment complex, after discovering a decomposing body in the trunk of a car.

Police say a call came in regarding a “foul odor” coming from a white BMW parked on the property.

Officers arrived on the scene and made entry into the vehicle, where they found a body decomposing in the trunk.

Based on the condition of remains in the vehicle, LVMPD believes a homicide occurred.

Police currently do not know how long the body was there and did not release additional information about the body.

Lt. Jason Johansson says detectives will investigate the scene and gather information from residents.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity and cause of death.

LVMPD urges if anyone has information on this investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River
American Airlines Planes
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO

Latest News

FILE - A pedestrian walks past the International Monetary Fund building, April 5, 2021, in...
IMF fees on war-torn countries closer to elimination
FILE - Lawmakers listen as parents speak about the prospect of their children competing against...
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
FILE PHOTO - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — who proposed the Medicaid plan at issue — hailed the...
Judge reinstates work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan
FILE PHOTO - Bartlett issued warrants on Sanders for the crimes that occurred in their...
Police identify Tenn. assault suspect after he left wallet in abandoned, stolen car