50 / 50 Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A smaller rain chance today compared to Friday. That means most communities will remain dry until Sunday and Monday.

The risk for showers, downpours and thunderstorms will increase Sunday and Monday. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out. A damaging wind gust or localized flooding is possible.

Temperatures will be a little below average through the start of next week. Overall, no signs of a heat wave to end the month of August.

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Warm and humid. Spotty afternoon and evening shower/storm. Most areas miss out on rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms forming. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday night: Scattered shower and thunderstorm, mainly during the evening. Lows upper 60s. Patchy fog.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers, downpours, and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Only a sparse shower/storm chance. Most areas will be dry. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm currently. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

