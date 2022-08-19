UVA students return to Grounds, more business at The Corner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal.

“We’re excited to see all the new students, and all the returning students, and all the returning parents,” President of Mincers Cal Mincer said.

The Corner is a seven-block area full of bars, book stores, clothing stores, restaurants, and night spots.

They have all been preparing for students to return to grounds.

“We’ve been waiting all August, prepping for this weekend especially,” Mincer said. “With the traffic, we have more people on The Corner, and more more people on grounds. We definitely get more customers which is great, so we look forward to it all year. "

Mincer says new inventory for the return of students, parents, and visitors was #1 on their to-do list.

“We’ve got all our new styles ready to go. Shelves full, racks full, so we can anticipate lots of traffic and make sure that everybody has all the selection they want all day,” Mincer said.

They say this preparation will set them up for months to come.

