Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA students return to Grounds, more business at The Corner

Business increases on The Corner as UVA students come back to grounds
Business increases on The Corner as UVA students come back to grounds(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal.

“We’re excited to see all the new students, and all the returning students, and all the returning parents,” President of Mincers Cal Mincer said.

The Corner is a seven-block area full of bars, book stores, clothing stores, restaurants, and night spots.

They have all been preparing for students to return to grounds.

“We’ve been waiting all August, prepping for this weekend especially,” Mincer said. “With the traffic, we have more people on The Corner, and more more people on grounds. We definitely get more customers which is great, so we look forward to it all year. "

Mincer says new inventory for the return of students, parents, and visitors was #1 on their to-do list.

“We’ve got all our new styles ready to go. Shelves full, racks full, so we can anticipate lots of traffic and make sure that everybody has all the selection they want all day,” Mincer said.

They say this preparation will set them up for months to come.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River

Latest News

COVID-19 (STOCK)
UVA Health provides update on COVID-19 related hospitalizations
Outside of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank location in Charlottesville
Efficiency, volunteers have BRAFB turning $1 into four meals
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
The residents living in the Lawn and Range rooms get portable AC for the first time ever.
The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever
A group of eight swimmers from Cavalier Aquatics stood out earlier this month at the...
Record-breaking performance from Cavalier Aquatics swim team at 2022 Junior National Championships