Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health provides update on COVID-19 related hospitalizations

COVID-19 (STOCK)
COVID-19 (STOCK)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This week, Virginia passed 2-million COVID cases, though the real number may be much higher.

Dr. Reid Adams says that COVID numbers inside the hospital has remained steady for the past couple of weeks.

“Today, we’ve got 35 patients in the hospital that have tested positive for COVID. The majority of those 27 are on our acute adult units for those who are acute in our in our adult ICUs,” Dr. Adams said.

They also have 3 pediatric patients, and 2 of those 3 are in ICUs.

Dr. Costi Sifri reminds that people can develop serious long-term health complications from COVID, and to remain wary of potential infections or reinfections.

“The consequences of COVID can be significant and perhaps even permanent problems with lung dysfunction and other medical problems. Of course, there is also large number of people who’ve lost their lives, the roughly 20,000 Virginians who’ve died with COVID,” Dr. Sifri said. “One of my first thoughts when I think about these numbers is just understanding that the number of cases that actually occurred is vastly undercounted.”

“Now, there are more and more people that have COVID, but we at UVA Health don’t know about it because they’re doing home testing, or maybe they just don’t manifest symptoms so they don’t get tested,” Dr. Sifri said.

The discussion still remains in regards to booster shot expansion in the future.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River

Latest News

Outside of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank location in Charlottesville
Efficiency, volunteers have BRAFB turning $1 into four meals
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
The residents living in the Lawn and Range rooms get portable AC for the first time ever.
The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever
A group of eight swimmers from Cavalier Aquatics stood out earlier this month at the...
Record-breaking performance from Cavalier Aquatics swim team at 2022 Junior National Championships