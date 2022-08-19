UVA Health provides update on COVID-19 related hospitalizations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This week, Virginia passed 2-million COVID cases, though the real number may be much higher.

Dr. Reid Adams says that COVID numbers inside the hospital has remained steady for the past couple of weeks.

“Today, we’ve got 35 patients in the hospital that have tested positive for COVID. The majority of those 27 are on our acute adult units for those who are acute in our in our adult ICUs,” Dr. Adams said.

They also have 3 pediatric patients, and 2 of those 3 are in ICUs.

Dr. Costi Sifri reminds that people can develop serious long-term health complications from COVID, and to remain wary of potential infections or reinfections.

“The consequences of COVID can be significant and perhaps even permanent problems with lung dysfunction and other medical problems. Of course, there is also large number of people who’ve lost their lives, the roughly 20,000 Virginians who’ve died with COVID,” Dr. Sifri said. “One of my first thoughts when I think about these numbers is just understanding that the number of cases that actually occurred is vastly undercounted.”

“Now, there are more and more people that have COVID, but we at UVA Health don’t know about it because they’re doing home testing, or maybe they just don’t manifest symptoms so they don’t get tested,” Dr. Sifri said.

The discussion still remains in regards to booster shot expansion in the future.

