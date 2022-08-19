Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified

Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.
Albemarle County police on the scene of a reported dead body.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13.

Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area.

A cause of death has not been determined at this time.

If you have any information about this case, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000

Read the full statement from ACPD below:

Albemarle County, VA - At approximately 11 am, ACPD and ACFR responded to a call for a suspected body in the Rivanna River, between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge. Crews discovered a deceased individual along the bank. The body was removed from the river and is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for further investigation.

A section of the Old Mills Trail that was closed to process the scene and recover the body has now reopened. There is no threat to the community.

This incident is under investigation by Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. More information will be released as it becomes available.

