Tracking a warm front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Happy Friday...sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness this afternoon. An approaching warm front will cause a shower chance tonight, with scattered showers tomorrow. Meanwhile, a cold front to the west will bring a better chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday into Monday. Conditions will begin to improve later Tuesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Clouds increase & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, shower, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 80s...:Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

