Spotty Rain For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spotty showers, downpours and thunderstorms through Friday evening. They will fade away overnight. A smaller rain risk on Saturday. That means most communities will remain dry until Sunday and Monday.

The risk for showers, downpours and thunderstorms will increase Sunday and Monday. Isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures below average Sunday and Monday. Overall no signs of a heat wave to end the month of August.

Friday night: Isolated evening shower or thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, mild and humid overnight with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Warm and humid. Spotty afternoon and evening shower/storm. Most areas miss out on rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms forming. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday night: Scattered shower and thunderstorm, mainly during the evening. Lows upper 60s. Patchy fog.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Only a sparse shower/storm chance. Most areas will be dry. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.