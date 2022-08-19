The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time ever, students in the lawn and range rooms on grounds are in for a surprise: air conditioning.

“We found the type of portable air conditioning unit that they can sit inside the room instead of being knotted in the window. Inside the room it will provide the same level of air conditioning comfort, and we found one that evaporates most condensation,” Central Grounds Maintenance Manager Ryan Taylor said.

In the past AC units units were only okayed for medical reasons.

“We got up to the point where we had 40 air conditioners, so we were almost at a 40% air conditioning rate. We also found out last year that there was a fire safety concern about the air conditioners that we’re using because they could not plug directly into an outlet, so we were using either extension cords or power strips, Taylor said.

Lawn rooms have always been an honor that came with historic comfort challenges.

UVA says it took over a year of planning to get all 107 rooms fitted with air conditiong.

“In the past, it’s been a big complaint. The rooms get really hot, and they don’t have air conditioning. This year that’s different, it’s just kind of a nice surprise,” 4th year Melian Mount said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.