DMV launches new website to improve visits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The DMV has a new website that helps get you organized ahead of time.

The site lists the required forms and documents to complete for the most popular in-person services. This will cut down the wait time and help you finish everything in one visit.

“We wanted to put all of those most commonly used, whether it be a driver or vehicle transaction, it walks you through exactly what you need to bring in the door. We’re noticing that sometimes customers may have to come back if they’re not completely prepared. This is also a way to help you plan ahead so you can actually start to fill out those forms that you’re going to need before you get there,” Jessica Covardin said.

