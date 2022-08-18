Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Volunteers needed to rid invasive plants from Charlottesville park

Booker T. Washington Park
Booker T. Washington Park(Charlottesville Parks & Recreation)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you need something to do this weekend, grab your lawn tools.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is inviting volunteers out to Booker T. Washington Park on Preston Avenue.

Saturday, August 20, people will be getting rid of invasive plants in the park to improve native vegetation growth. It’s encouraged to bring your own supplies and water, but some will be provided.

“Probably the next step will be, once the debris is off site, we will plant some native vegetation, a mix of trees and shrubs,” Urban Forester Steve Gaines said.

The event is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. People are asked to park in the lower lot.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
COVID-19
Omicron-specific booster could be ready by early fall
The cubs were born in March, June, July and August.
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 19 cheetah cubs in 2022
(FILE)
Breweries lobby for self distribution