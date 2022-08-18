Volunteers needed to rid invasive plants from Charlottesville park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you need something to do this weekend, grab your lawn tools.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation is inviting volunteers out to Booker T. Washington Park on Preston Avenue.

Saturday, August 20, people will be getting rid of invasive plants in the park to improve native vegetation growth. It’s encouraged to bring your own supplies and water, but some will be provided.

“Probably the next step will be, once the debris is off site, we will plant some native vegetation, a mix of trees and shrubs,” Urban Forester Steve Gaines said.

The event is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. People are asked to park in the lower lot.

