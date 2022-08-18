Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA students return for fall semester

First years kick off their journey at UVA by moving into their dorms.
First years kick off their journey at UVA by moving into their dorms.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you haven’t noticed the traffic in Charlottesville, UVA first year students are streaming back to grounds.

“If you’re trying to find parking, definitely go early because there are gonna be a lot of people here. It’s going to be pretty busy and chaotic, but yeah, it’s just great to have like, so many new people moving in,” Second Year Avi Brybaker said.

Some traffic trouble spots will include Barracks Road Shopping Center, and of course, The Corner.

Most classes get underway this coming Tuesday.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

stock
UVA launches new guaranteed interviews program
food pantry supplies at BRAFB Thomas Jefferson branch
Summer Fund Drive benefiting pantries, food banks and more
goodwill
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys hosts job fair
JEDI Climate Youth Ambassador teens
C3 and PHA help teens tackle community issues