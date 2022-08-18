Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA launches new guaranteed interviews program

stock
stock(KCRG)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA has partnered with employers to offer a new guaranteed interview program for certificate students.

The goal of this new program is to help give nontraditional students an opportunity for jobs in high demand fields.

UVA’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies says that this program will serve both students and employers.

“Even though these students have professional work experience, they may not have it in this new area. We want to help them get their foot in the door, and to have an opportunity to to interview. At the very least, it’s a chance for our students and alumni to practice those particular career skills,” Program Director Hollie Lee said.

They have partnered with three companies so far, but hope to expand soon.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

First years kick off their journey at UVA by moving into their dorms.
UVA students return for fall semester
food pantry supplies at BRAFB Thomas Jefferson branch
Summer Fund Drive benefiting pantries, food banks and more
goodwill
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys hosts job fair
JEDI Climate Youth Ambassador teens
C3 and PHA help teens tackle community issues