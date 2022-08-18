Sunny and warmer

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a beautiful day yesterday, look for more of the same today. We’ll see partly sunny skies, and warmer temperatures. A developing disturbance may bring an isolated storm to parts of the region this afternoon. Clouds will increase tomorrow. Our weekend will feature higher humidity, with scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 60s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

