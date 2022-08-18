SOL test results are released for 2021-2022

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Education has released the results of the most recent round of SOL test scores.

Across the state, SOL scores improved in all areas except for writing, but the results are still far below what they were before the pandemic.

“We were addressing an achievement gap before the pandemic, and now we have even more ground to gain,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said.

Balow says the data shows the effect online learning had on students.

“The research is becoming clearer and clearer. Students whose schools were closed for in-person instruction suffered the most. Being in person for for school matters,” Balow said.

“Comparing last year to this year is not a useful comparison because of the skew in the numbers that resulted from, again, learning at home, and the hybrid learning the disruption of the pandemic. I think the best comparison is to look at the numbers to 2018,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

Albemarle County is scoring above the state average, but still below its 2018 scores.

“Our students scored higher as a collective group in both mathematics and reading. In mathematics, I think the pass rate for all students in the state was 66%, and here in our county, it was 84%. For English, it was 73% statewide, and 87% in our county,” Giaramita said. “It’s a good base to build from going forward. We’re going to start a new school year in about a week next Wednesday, and this gives us a good sense of where we are, what’s worked, and what needs what we need to do better.”

Louisa County Public Schools are following a similar trend.

“LCPS students surpassed the state pass rate average in math reading science and history so we’re proud of the work that has been done but we do know there’s still much work to be done and there’s no quick fix,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said.

