Shenandoah National Park hosting 6th annual Night Sky Festival

Night sky
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WVIR) - The Shenandoah National Park is hosting its 6th annual Night Sky Festival over the weekend.

Starting Friday, August 19, people can come learn about the night sky in the park and why its important for the ecosystem to have dark night skies. Activities will include ranger talks and guest presentations ranging from space weather to space travel.

“If you’ve never gotten to experience Shenandoah at night and come and do some stargazing here. It really kind of gives you a a different experience than when you are here during the day,” SNP Visual Information Specialist Madison Heiser said.

The event is free with park admission and runs from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 21.

