Next Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sparse rain chances today, Friday and Saturday. The risk for downpours, showers and thunderstorms will increase Sunday and next Monday.

Overall below average temperatures for the last full week of August.

Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Isolated shower/storm into the evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Isolated shower/thunder risk. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Sunday and Monday: Scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s. Mostly cloudy and humid.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly sunny. Mainly drier. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

