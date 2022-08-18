Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Man accused of 2017 Edinburg stabbing appears in court

By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Samuel Jacob Homer who was accused of brutally stabbing a woman and two of her children at a park in Edinburg five years ago appeared in Shenandoah County Circuit Court for a mental health examination.

Back on May 18, 2017, Whitney Rice and two of her young daughters were allegedly attacked by the then 18-year-old Homer at the Edinburg Town Park. Rice said that Homer stabbed her and her children multiple times and repeatedly punched and kicked her while she was down. Homer was eventually arrested at the scene.

Early on in the court process, Homer was declared unrestorably incompetent to stand trial due to his mental health issues and was involuntarily committed to Western State Hospital. Online court records indicate Homer was released to a group home in February 2022 where he remains today.

During Homer’s appearance in front of a judge on Wednesday, there were some issues with the involuntary commitment orders from Western State with the original order having not been sent to the court or the Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley, but the evaluation was able to move forward as more recent orders were obtained.

The judge ordered the remainder of Homer’s commitment orders to be delivered to the court on September 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. at which point the case will be removed from the court’s docket because the five-year statute on the case has expired. Homer will remain at the group home indefinitely.

The judge said he understood the severity of the case and that the victim and her family were upset at the case’s status, but that there is nothing more the court can do because of the statute.

Because Homer has been declared incompetent beyond restoration there will be no further action that can be taken in court. However, if he is declared at any point in the future to be competent he will again face a slew of charges including attempted murder, and go to trial.

