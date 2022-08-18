Increasing Clouds Friday. Stray PM Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine to start Friday will give way to increasing clouds. Temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s. A few stray showers possible by late afternoon. On Saturday, only small chances for showers over our area. The bulk of showers look to move across southeastern Virginia. Sunday into Monday of next week, a cold front will approach the region and this will provide a better chance of scattered showers and storms. It will turn more humid as well, but temperatures remain below average for August.

Tonight: Stray showers fade away. Mostly clear, some fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Sun to start, then turning cloudy. Stray showers possible by PM. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Variable clouds, humid. Stray showers possible. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms, humid. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers/storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, seasonable. Highs upper 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.