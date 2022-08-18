Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys hosts job fair

goodwill
goodwill(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is helping people find a job.

Nearly two dozen companies took part in a job fair hosted by Goodwill Thursday, August 18.

“Our goal was to help find employment for the community, not only with Goodwill, but even many of our partner businesses,” Organizational Development Director Patrick Ward said.

“My goal is that individuals in our community will be able to find employment that will help them to better lives,” Napoleon Bailey said.

Ward says he has worked with Goodwill for about 15 years, while Bailey is with organization’s re-entry program.

“I’m here to serve people,” Bailey said. “Those trying to reel back into the society and have to crash out of place - housing though credentials, community colleges to help them get a certification. So we’re just here to help them meet their goals and help them get a stable life.”

A housing program is also available.

“We partnered with other landlords to find places for them,” Bailey said.

Goodwill hopes to host more job fairs in the future.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

First years kick off their journey at UVA by moving into their dorms.
UVA students return for fall semester
stock
UVA launches new guaranteed interviews program
food pantry supplies at BRAFB Thomas Jefferson branch
Summer Fund Drive benefiting pantries, food banks and more
JEDI Climate Youth Ambassador teens
C3 and PHA help teens tackle community issues