Breweries lobby for self distribution

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Craft Brewers Guild wants breweries to be able to distribute their own products.

The guild’s CEO, Brett Vassey, plans to lobby this during the upcoming General Assembly.

Currently, breweries go through a retailer.

Not everyone is agrees, as the Virginia Beer Wholesalers Association says it wants to see the results of a study first.

“I’ll leave it to the Guild and the craft guests talk about their concerns and why they feel they need to do this and why they felt they needed to go that path. But from our perspective, I think the facts do not bear out that the system the current system holds,” Phil Boykin with VBWA said.

That report is due by October 1.

