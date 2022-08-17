Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Warmer Late Week. Stray Storms Thursday PM

More Humid with Showers and Storms this Weekend
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer temperatures, but still below average for mid August, as we move through the late week. Thursday afternoon, a few stray storms may develop off the mountains and push east. Friday will bring increasing clouds, as a warm front begins to push north, this will bring a few late day showers or storms. This weekend, a better chance of showers and storms, temperatures lower Saturday, with more clouds around. Early next week, daily chances for scattered showers and storms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. Stray PM storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Few late day showers or storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, few storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers, storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers, storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers, storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Few storms. Highs low to mid 80s.

