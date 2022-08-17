WAHS senior raising money for food pantry

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes is getting some extra help from a Western Albemarle High School senior.

Annie McGahren is using her baking skills to help other people by giving away the money she makes in the kitchen. Annie and her family volunteer for the food pantry, but now she’s going the extra mile.

“I realized how important it was to help locally, especially during COVID when a lot of people were impacted negatively by a pandemic,” Annie said. “I wanted to do something individually to continue helping and benefiting Loaves & Fishes.”

Annie Baked a Cake was born.

“I began by just baking cakes because I thought it was a fun thing to do during COVID,” Annie said.

“Annie started this cake business that has been a benefit for us for the last year, and it’s just a great, great gift,” Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said.

Now she’s raised more than $1,000 for the food pantry.

“For someone at the high school age to understand the impact that a gift like this can make on our community, I mean, the need in our community is quite large, quite sadly large, and so to know that what they’re doing can help feed people who are not as fortunate as they, is really important to me,” Mills said.

“When I was thinking about donating some of my profits, I first was thinking about Loaves & Fishes and how much they help the community and just I feel like it’s an organization that is really selfless and gives back” Annie said.

