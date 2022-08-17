Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

WAHS senior raising money for food pantry

Loaves & Fishes is getting some extra help from a Western Albemarle High School senior.
Loaves & Fishes is getting some extra help from a Western Albemarle High School senior.(Annie McGahren)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes is getting some extra help from a Western Albemarle High School senior.

Annie McGahren is using her baking skills to help other people by giving away the money she makes in the kitchen. Annie and her family volunteer for the food pantry, but now she’s going the extra mile.

“I realized how important it was to help locally, especially during COVID when a lot of people were impacted negatively by a pandemic,” Annie said. “I wanted to do something individually to continue helping and benefiting Loaves & Fishes.”

Annie Baked a Cake was born.

“I began by just baking cakes because I thought it was a fun thing to do during COVID,” Annie said.

“Annie started this cake business that has been a benefit for us for the last year, and it’s just a great, great gift,” Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said.

Now she’s raised more than $1,000 for the food pantry.

“For someone at the high school age to understand the impact that a gift like this can make on our community, I mean, the need in our community is quite large, quite sadly large, and so to know that what they’re doing can help feed people who are not as fortunate as they, is really important to me,” Mills said.

“When I was thinking about donating some of my profits, I first was thinking about Loaves & Fishes and how much they help the community and just I feel like it’s an organization that is really selfless and gives back” Annie said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River

Latest News

Website for PCOB portal
PCOB creates complaint, compliment portal to promote transparency
Food sourcing manager Greg Knight checking supply
BRAFB stays fully stocked through inflation, supply chain issues
Montpelier Station Post Office
USPS weighs in on Montpelier Station Post Office closure
Albemarle County Public School employees came together to kick off the school year
ACPS employees fill Ting Pavilion ahead of kickoff of the school year