UVA emphasizes renewable energy through solar panels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s energy plan is updated every four years, and a new plan is due this fall.

Virginia has, for the first time, produced more energy from solar power than coal.

The previous 2018 Energy Plan, which prioritized utility-owned and utility-operated wind and solar resources, paved the way to this achievement, and this years energy plan will maintain this same focus, with one of Governor Youngkin’s goals being to increase power grid and energy supply reliability.

The University of Virginia has also been adopting solar energy, constructing remote solar sites and installing solar panels on rooftops on UVA Grounds.

“Rooftop solar can be paired with storage at the source or installing energy storage to the grid directly, so it will definitely help us see increases towards the reliability objectives,” Senior Project Coordinator Elizabeth Marshall said.

Solar sites at UVA produce about a quarter of its total electricity.

