TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The TSA says one of its officers stopped a Waynesboro man from carrying a gun onto a flight at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.
TSA says a .38 caliber gun was spotted in the man’s carry-on items Tuesday, August 16.
Authorities say the gun was not loaded, but they did find bullets and a box cutter.
TSA says this is the first gun detected by its officers at CHO this year.
