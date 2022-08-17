Advertise With Us
Back On Track
The sunshine returns !

Warmer temperatures and higher humidity on the way
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Watch out for areas of fog this morning. We will finally see sunshine return to the region today. The system that caused rain to our area is now further south. High pressure will build in and deliver improving conditions the next couple of days. As we approach the weekend, humidity will rise, and our chances for showers and a storm will increase. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, partly sunny, High: around 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Clouds increase, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

