Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Putt-Putt with Police returns to Albemarle County

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Albemarle County Police Foundation’s biggest event is back Wednesday, August 17, for the first time since 2019.

Putt-Putt With Police is a community engagement event with mini golf, pizza, back to school supplies and more. The event is completely free so everyone has the chance to enjoy it.

Organizers say it’s a chance for kids and families to get to know their officers outside of work and connect with them as people.

“It’s so important for our officers to get out and get to know the people of the community, and vice versa for the community to get to know the officers. It helps build those lasting relationships that help keep people safe throughout the community,” Executive Director of the Albemarle County Police Foundation Kate Kaminski said.

The event goes until 7:30 p.m. at the Putt-Putt Fun Center off of Rio Road.

The Albemarle County Police Foundation is planning more community initiatives for October.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

(FILE)
New tools created to advance biomedical research
These sites at UVA produce about 20% of their electricity.
UVA emphasizes renewable energy through solar panels
(FILE)
Endangered mussels released into the James River
(FILE)
ACPS implementing new COVID-19 guidelines