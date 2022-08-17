Putt-Putt with Police returns to Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Albemarle County Police Foundation’s biggest event is back Wednesday, August 17, for the first time since 2019.

Putt-Putt With Police is a community engagement event with mini golf, pizza, back to school supplies and more. The event is completely free so everyone has the chance to enjoy it.

Organizers say it’s a chance for kids and families to get to know their officers outside of work and connect with them as people.

“It’s so important for our officers to get out and get to know the people of the community, and vice versa for the community to get to know the officers. It helps build those lasting relationships that help keep people safe throughout the community,” Executive Director of the Albemarle County Police Foundation Kate Kaminski said.

The event goes until 7:30 p.m. at the Putt-Putt Fun Center off of Rio Road.

The Albemarle County Police Foundation is planning more community initiatives for October.

