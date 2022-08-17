Partly sunny and pleasant

Advertise With Us
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure continues to build in from the north. We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the day and comfortable humidity. Temperatures will rise to around 80, and remain in the 80s the next several days. A warm front will head north, increasing humidity, and bring a chance for scattered showers and storms this weekend into early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: around 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness, High: low 80s....Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & a storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

