New tools created to advance biomedical research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers and collaborators with the University of Virginia say they’ve created a tool that can advance almost every area biomedical research.

They’ve developed a better way to identify proteins that are created by gene. Better understanding these proteins could help unlock the mysteries of how our cells work and how diseases develop.

“We hope to use that information as diagnostics so we can maybe predict whether someone has a certain cancer risk or maybe catch someone who may be developing Alzheimer’s earlier,” Assistant Professor Gloria Sheynkman said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.