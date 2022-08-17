Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe.

The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building.

The future of the Browns Lock and Safe business has not been determined at this time.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.