ACPS implementing new COVID-19 guidelines

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is implementing new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming academic year.

Families can expect protocols to be sent out prior to the start of classes.

The most recent guidelines from the CDC include a few changes.

“A child would, if they were close contact, would no longer be required to quarantine at home. They could come to school the very next day, but the recommendation from CDC is that they would wear a mask for 10 days and be tested for COVID on the fifth day,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

Masks will be optional this year in county schools.

“There’s a state provision that each parent will make the decision for their child whether to wear a mask and school or not, of course that remains in place,” Giaramita said.

The space needed for social distancing is also being halved: Giaramita says the distance between desks is going from six feet to three feet.

All of this is based on the recommendations from both state and federal health experts.

KN-95 masks will be available for students and families that request them.

