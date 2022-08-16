Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke.

Demonte Mack was sentenced to 40 years in prison, Trayvonne Kasey got 36 years and Sean Guerran faces 37 years for the murders of fellow gang members identified as D.F. and N.L.; both had fallen out of favor with the gang.

All three suspects pleaded guilty.

The Rollin’ 30s Crips are a national street gang founded in the greater Los Angeles area with smaller sets in other cities, according to US Attorney Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh said in 2021 that Mack admitted he and others conspired to conduct a pattern of racketeering activity, including multiple threats and acts of violent crime.

