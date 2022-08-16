Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke.

Demonte Mack was sentenced to 40 years in prison, Trayvonne Kasey got 36 years and Sean Guerran faces 37 years for the murders of fellow gang members identified as D.F. and N.L.; both had fallen out of favor with the gang.

All three suspects pleaded guilty.

The Rollin’ 30s Crips are a national street gang founded in the greater Los Angeles area with smaller sets in other cities, according to US Attorney Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh said in 2021 that Mack admitted he and others conspired to conduct a pattern of racketeering activity, including multiple threats and acts of violent crime.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River
Greene County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
GCSO: 2 charged with murder in connection with Ruckersville shooting

Latest News

Valley program for aging services launches new program
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
Police say they are working to determine if the driver of the Chevy was under the influence.
3 people hurt in Chesterfield wrong-way crash
School bus file.
Back-to-school safety tips for students and drivers
A Roanoke County Sheriff's Office badge.
Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office working to fill open SRO positions