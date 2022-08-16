PCOB creates complaint, compliment portal to promote transparency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new portal available to file any complaints or compliments you may have for the Charlottesville Police Department.

The Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) created an online site to encourage transparency with the CPD.

Its executive director says that now, people don’t have to go to the police department or request a form to file, with this portal now giving everyone access to that system.

“The idea is just to be as transparent as possible with the community, and to make sure we’re communicating about these activities. We’re also making sure that the police department is aware of how many compliments and complaints we’re receiving, and that everybody’s on the same page in terms of communication,” PCOB Executive Director Hansel Aguilar said.

A link to the portal is provided here, in case you have a compliment, tip, complaint, or criticism to give to the police department.

