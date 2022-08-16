Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

PCOB creates complaint, compliment portal to promote transparency

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new portal available to file any complaints or compliments you may have for the Charlottesville Police Department.

The Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) created an online site to encourage transparency with the CPD.

Its executive director says that now, people don’t have to go to the police department or request a form to file, with this portal now giving everyone access to that system.

“The idea is just to be as transparent as possible with the community, and to make sure we’re communicating about these activities. We’re also making sure that the police department is aware of how many compliments and complaints we’re receiving, and that everybody’s on the same page in terms of communication,” PCOB Executive Director Hansel Aguilar said.

A link to the portal is provided here, in case you have a compliment, tip, complaint, or criticism to give to the police department.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River

Latest News

Food sourcing manager Greg Knight checking supply
BRAFB stays fully stocked through inflation, supply chain issues
Montpelier Station Post Office
USPS weighs in on Montpelier Station Post Office closure
Albemarle County Public School employees came together to kick off the school year
ACPS employees fill Ting Pavilion ahead of kickoff of the school year
School bus (FILE)
Charlottesville City Schools still looking to fill majority of bus driving staff