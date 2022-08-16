New Tonsler League spices up basketball in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best basketball in Charlottesville can be found at a downtown park.

Games happen on Thursday and Sundays nights at Tonsler Park, though it’s more of a party.

Summer league games have been played at the park for years, but this year, the newly-renamed Tonsler League has been spiced up under the vision of organizer Wes Bellamy.

“It’s absolutely unlike anything you’ll find in Charlottesville. You have people from across the community and across the state here. People having a good time, but you’re going to see really competitive basketball with a lot of trash talking,” Bellamy said. “This is our version of the Rucker Park.”

No trophies, no prizes, just bragging rights.

“We’ve seen some of our players leave here and go on play in college. Some guys have overseas tryouts based on their games here. It’s an opportunity for the community to see some top-level basketball, but also for these guys to showcase what they can do,” Bellamy said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.