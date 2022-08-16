Low pressure slowly moving away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure is keeping clouds and drizzle in place. We’ll see drier conditions as we go through the afternoon. A few breaks in the cloud cover will help temperatures warm into the 70s. Our mid-week conditions are looking much better, with a fair amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures. The next chance for showers and storms comes this weekend. While it will not be a wash out, Saturday and Sunday will feature daily chances for scattered showers and a storm. Humidity will also rise. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Showers ending, mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: around 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Clouds increase, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, Showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

