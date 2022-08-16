Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Low pressure slowly moving away

Mid-week winner
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure is keeping clouds and drizzle in place. We’ll see drier conditions as we go through the afternoon. A few breaks in the cloud cover will help temperatures warm into the 70s. Our mid-week conditions are looking much better, with a fair amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures. The next chance for showers and storms comes this weekend. While it will not be a wash out, Saturday and Sunday will feature daily chances for scattered showers and a storm. Humidity will also rise. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Showers ending, mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: around 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Clouds increase, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, Showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Davenport home after fire
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-64/ Exit 124
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ACPD
Dead body found in Rivanna River

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
AM drizzle and showers
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM